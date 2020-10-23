Sharjah, Oct 23 (PTI) A hamstring injury ruled Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma out of the IPL game against Chennai Super Kings here on Friday.

Rohit Sharma suffered the injury during MI's last game against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday.

Also Read | Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020 Toss Report and Playing XI Update: Kieron Pollard To Captain MI in Rohit Sharma’s Absence, Elects To Bowl.

In a statement issued before the CSK game, Mumbai Indians said, "Rohit Sharma has suffered left leg hamstring strain during Mumbai Indians' last outing."

"Rohit has made good progress over last four days, while the management is taking one day at a time monitoring the recovery process in consultancy with BCCI," the statement added.

Also Read | KXIP vs SRH Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 42.

Veteran Kieron Pollard took over the leadership duties from Rohit.

"Rohit has been advised rest for the match against CSK. Kieron Pollard will lead the team tonight," the statement added.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians are on course for making the play-offs. Their next game is on Sunday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)