Dubai [UAE], March 10 (ANI): Following India's ICC Champions Trophy title win, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja were captured celebrating their win with their families.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's run as a captain just got more glorious as the Hitman played a captain's knock to guide India to their second-successive ICC trophy after last year's T20 World Cup and their third ICC Champions Trophy title, after sharing the 2002 title with Sri Lanka and winning the 2013 title in the UK after beating England.

Also Read | List of ICC Titles Won By Indian Cricket Team After Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph.

After the match, Rohit enjoyed some heartwarming moments with his daughter Samaira and wife Ritika. He also shared a hug with Anushka Sharma, actress and the wife of Indian stalwart Virat Kohli.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DG_HGQstCIe/?hl=en

Also Read | Why Are White Jackets Presented to ICC Champions Trophy Winners? Check Reason.

Jadeja, who had a spell of 1/30 in 10 overs and hit the winning runs, was also seen lifting his daughter Nidhyana in his arms, in a celebratory mood.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DG_IM2ltWyq/?hl=en

Earlier, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, were also spotted sharing an adorable moment, soon after India clinched its third ICC Champions Trophy title against New Zealand on Sunday.

The videos going viral on social media show the star batter rushing towards the stands to hug Anushka in excitement soon after India defeated New Zealand by four wickets.

The two were seen smiling and celebrating the special moment as fans cheered loudly in the stadium. The video is winning hearts online.

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first.

Kiwis got off to a fine start with a 57-run stand between Will Young (15) and Rachin Ravindra (37 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and a six). However, Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) applied some breaks and reduced NZ to 75/3.

A 57-run stand between Daryl Mitchell (63 in 101 balls, with three fours) and Michael Bracewell pushed Kiwis towards 150-plus runs. Bracewell played a fine hand of 53* in 40 balls, with three fours and two sixes, taking NZ to 251/7 in their 50 overs.

Kuldeep (2/40) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/45) were the top wicket-takers for India. Mohammed Shami also took a wicket, but conceded 74 runs in his nine overs.

During the run-chase, India had a fine 105-run stand to start off things, between skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill (31 in 50 balls, with a six). While Gill, Virat and eventually Rohit (76 in 83 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) lost their wickets quickly, leaving India at 122/3, Shreyas Iyer (48 in 62 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Axar Patel (29 in 40 balls, with a four and six) stitched a 61-run stand.

After India lost Axar following crossing of 200-run mark, KL Rahul (34* in 33 balls, with a four and a six) and Hardik Pandya (18) did their job of taking India to the finishing line with six wickets and an over left.

Michael Bracewell (2/28) and Mitchell Santner (2/46) were the top wicket-takers for NZ. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)