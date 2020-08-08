New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) India's limited overs cricket teams vice-captain Rohit Sharma will be a part of sportswear giant Adidas' #SuperstarsofChange campaign with his concept of creative artwork of the world under the sea designed on a new brand of sneakers.

The campaign celebrates 50 years of Adidas' 'Superstar' shoe and globally features football superstar Paul Pogba, rugby icon Jonah Hill.

Also Read | Alviro Petersen in War With Cricket South Africa Over 2015 Ram Slam Match-Fixing Scandal, Alleges Investigation Was Biased.

Adidas India worked on Rohit's concept of change, which is "plastic free ocean with thriving marine life and coral reef".

Artist Chaitanya Dixit brought Rohit's vision to life as the Indian vice-captain unveiled the new Adidas designs customized for him and his family on his official twitter handle. PTI KHS

Also Read | Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Get Engaged: Indian Spinner Shares Roka Ceremony Pics With Choreographer Fiance and Family.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)