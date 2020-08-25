Leeds [UK], Aug 25 (ANI): After five months of living under house arrest in Paraguay, former Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho has been released and is free to return home to Brazil.

Ronaldinho, along with his brother Roberto Assis, was arrested in Paraguay in early March after using false passports to enter the country.

However, both were released from prison next month after lawyers posted a $1.6 million (£1.3m) bail on their behalf and they were placed under house arrest in a hotel in Asuncion to await trial, Goal.com reported.

Both have pleaded guilty to entering the country with fake passports as part of the agreement.

Ronaldinho has paid a fine of $90,000, while Assis has been fined $110,000. Also, Ronaldinho's record will be clean but Assis, who is not permitted to leave Brazil for two years, will have a criminal record in Paraguay. (ANI)

