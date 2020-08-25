25 Aug, 08:50 (IST) Suresh Raina Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Suresh Raina, who is currently in Dubai for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, remembered Sushant Singh Rajput shared an emotional video on Instagram. The southpaw said that the Chhichhore actor will remain alive in fans’ hearts, and the Indian government will bring justice to him. Read More.

The Indian Premier League 13 is less than a month away and the teams have already reached UAE. Now ahead of the IPL 2020, we bring you this live blog which keeps you updated with the latest happenings related to the tournament for the entire day. So if in case our readers would want to skim through the latest happenings of the tournament in one go, all they need to do is, go through the blog at once. Ahead of the much-awaited tournament the players and the franchises are posting videos and pictures for the fans and keeping them updated with the latest happenings. IPL 2020 Team Update: Kolkata Knight Riders Begin Their 'Bedroom Workout' Session in UAE (Watch Video).

The fans are also excited about the latest edition of the Indian Premier League which was supposed to happen earlier this March, but it was only due to the outspread of the coronavirus, that the tournament got delayed. The BCCI had initially planned to have the tournament in India but due to the increasing number of cases of the coronavirus, the tournament was hosted in UAE. The teams like Kolkata Knight Riders have started off with their bedroom workout session wherein the coaches keep an eye on the players via a video conference as the players have been isolated.

The official account of the Kolkata Knight Riders has posted a video of the same on their social media account. Whereas, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings has been relatively quieter about revealing their daily routine to the fans. However, Suresh Raina had posted a few workout videos on social media. It would be interesting to watch how the teams manage their fitness and regime after a gap of more than three to four months.