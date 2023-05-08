Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 8 (ANI): India and Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal became the joint-highest wicket-taker in Indian Premier League (IPL) history on Sunday.

The bowler did so during his side's IPL 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur.

Also Read | RR vs SRH IPL 2023 Stat Highlights: Run Fest in Jaipur Sees Sunrisers Hyderabad Emerge Victorious in Thrilling Contest.

In the match, Chahal had a memorable outing. He took 4/29 in his four overs at an economy rate of 7.20. He took the prized wickets of Anmolpreet Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma and skipper Aiden Markram.

Chahal now has 183 IPL wickets in just 142 innings at an average of 21.60 and an economy rate of 7.65. His best bowling figures are 5/40.

Also Read | IPL 2023: Abhishek Sharma’s Fifty, Cameos From Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad Help Sunrisers Hyderabad Clinch Thrilling Win Over Rajasthan Royals.

He has the same number of wickets as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend Dwayne Bravol, who took 161 matches to get to this amount of wickets.

Following these two IPL greats are: Piyush Chawla (174), Amit Mishra (172) and Ravichandran Ashwin (171 wickets).

Coming to the match, Rajasthan Royals posted a massive 214/2 after opting to bat first. Knocks from Yashasvi Jaiswal (35 in 18 balls), Jos Buttler (95 in 59 balls, with 10 fours and four sixes) and Sanju Samson (66* in 38 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes) helped RR reach such a massive total.

Marco Jansen and Bhuvneshwar Kumar ended at 1/44 in their four overs each. Mayank Markande was the most expensive bowler with 51 runs in four overs, without any wickets.

In chase of 215, knocks from Abhishek Sharma (55 in 34 balls), Rahul Tripathi (47 in 29 balls) kept SRH alive. But Chahal's death over spell pushed them back. But late cameos came from Glenn Phillips (25 in seven balls) and Abdul Samad (17* in seven balls), helping the side clinch a thriller last-ball win.

Phillips was given the 'Man of the Match' for his cameo.

With this win, SRH has rose to the ninth spot with four wins and six losses, with a total of eight points. RR is in the fourth spot with five wins, six losses and a total of 10 points. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)