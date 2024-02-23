Lausanne, Feb 23 (AP) The Russian Olympic Committee has lost an appeal against its suspension by the International Olympic Committee.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Friday that it had dismissed the ROC's appeal against the suspension imposed in October. The IOC objected to the ROC incorporating four sports bodies representing regions of eastern Ukraine.

Also Read | Mohamed Salah's Availability Status a Last-Minute Decision for Liverpool’s EFL Cup 2023-24 Final Against Chelsea.

CAS said it found the IOC's suspension “did not breach the principles of legality, equality, predictability or proportionality.”

The ROC can appeal to the Swiss supreme court.

Also Read | Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of CFC vs MCFC Match in Indian Super League 10 on TV and Online.

The suspension removed the ROC's right to receive funding from the IOC but has not affected any Russians who are competing in international sports as neutral athletes, including in many qualifying events for this year's Paris Olympics, as part of an IOC-backed initiative. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)