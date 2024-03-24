Moscow, Mar 24 (AP) The Russian Football Union said that its team's friendly against Paraguay scheduled for Moscow on Monday has been put off indefinitely due to the terrorist attack near the capital.

At least 133 people were killed after gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons in a suburban concert hall near Moscow on Friday. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility.

Officials said the match originally scheduled for Moscow's VTB Arena would be played at a later date.

Russia has been banned from FIFA and UEFA competitions following the country's invasion of Ukraine two years ago. It can only play friendlies.

“The Russian Football Union, together with the entire country, mourns those killed in the terrible terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall,” RFU president Alexander Dyukov said. “In the current situation, together with our colleagues from Paraguay, we have decided not to hold a match between our teams and will organize it at a later date.” (AP)

