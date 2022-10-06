Lucknow, Oct 6 (PTI) Invited to bat, South Africa scored 249 for 4 in the rain-hit first ODI against India here on Thursday.

David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen remained not out on 75 and 74 respectively while Quinton de Kock contributed 48.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022: Digital Broadcast of The Tournament in India to be Available on JioCinema for Free.

Shardul Thakur took two wickets, while Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav got one each.

Due to rain delay of more than two hours, the match was reduced to a 40-over-a-side affair.

Also Read | Marcus Rashford Transfer News: Arsenal Monitoring Manchester United Attacker’s Contract Situation.

Brief Scores:

South Africa: 249 for 4 in 40 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 74 not out, David Miller 75 not out, Quinton de Kock 48; Shardul Thakur 2/35).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)