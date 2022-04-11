Gqeberha [South Africa], April 11 (ANI): After their 2-0 Test series win against Bangladesh on Monday, South Africa captain Dean Elgar said he felt "extremely happy" with the team's clean sweep of the visitors in the last two Test matches.

SA's Keshav Maharaj again came big with his bowling heroics to complete his second seven-for of the series as South Africa defeated Bangladesh by 332-run in the second and final Test.

Bangladesh's resistance lasted just around an hour on day four as Maharaj spun a web around the batters. The visitors were bowled out for 80 in their second innings as South Africa swept the series 2-0.

"It has been a good last few months since I have taken over the captaincy. Obviously playing this series as people say a weakened squad, but I don't see it as that. I see giving guys an opportunity at this level and try to test their skills as an international cricketer. Extremely happy with how the guys pitched for the last two Tests, lot of tough style of plays had to be implemented and something we are not familiar with," said Dean Elgar in a post-match presentation.

Talking about the bowlers who clinched the Test series win for South Africa, Dean Elgar praised Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer and said they will be his number one spinners. He added that the attitude of the young players scoring runs in the lower order pleased him the most and now with them being a part of the team they have a lot of options to win series at home and away.

"Nonetheless, it was good to try those things out even when you're playing good cricket. The biggest thing for them was to trust the process, Keshav and Simon. Keshav will always be my number one spinner, but it was about them trusting my thought and process. Luckily the conditions we played in assisted that. But yeah what a combination that is! Great to see two guys go about their business at the highest level. We have a good core of spin bowlers in this squad and they have started their off-season," said Elgar.

"It is good to have Keshav and Simon as the reference point going forward. There's still a lot of hard work to go by as Test cricket is a tough arena and have to come up with certain game plans. (What pleased him the most) The attitude of the younger guys coming through, runs from the lower order and I would also say guys putting their hands up and putting pressure on guys who are not here. If you have a lot of options then you give yourself the best chance to win a series at home and away," he added.

The win solidified South Africa's position in the ICC Men's World Test Championship standings, where they are currently second with a points percentage of 71.42. Bangladesh are second from the bottom with 16.66. (ANI)

