Johannesburg [South Africa], February 3 (ANI): SA20 and Cricket South Africa (CSA) have taken a significant step into the future after formalising a competition window for South Africa's premier T20 competition for the next three years.

The fourth season will kick off during South Africa's peak festive season from December 26, 2025, and run through to January 26, 2026. It will lead up to the ICC T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in February next year.

Also Read | Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube Included in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Squad for Quarterfinal Against Haryana.

Season five will return to its regular January slot running from January 9 until February 14, 2027. This will allow for a longer rest period between matches and less weekday matches.

2027 promises to be a bumper year for local cricket fans, with the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup set to be staged in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in October and November.

Also Read | Chelsea vs West Ham, Premier League 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The sixth season of SA20 will take place from January 9 to February 13, 2028.

"Confirming the SA20 window for a three-year period allows the League to bring certainty to all stakeholders and assists in securing our place when planning the global calendar,'' said the League Commissioner Graeme Smith as quoted by a press release from SA20.

"We know fans respond particularly well to weekend and holiday fixtures and with the ICC T20 World Cup in early February next year, our Season 4 dates provide the unique opportunity to capitalise on South Africa's peak cricket season and key public holidays. Early planning has also meant that we are able to look at an extended window from 2026/27 and this will optimise scheduling, logistics and the fan experience," he added.

The ICC event schedule which was confirmed until 2031 and the current Future Tours Programme (FTP) until 2027 was taken into consideration.

A working group made up of representatives from both the League and Cricket South Africa determined the competition window for Seasons 4 through 6 of the SA20.

The third season of the competition heads into the crucial Playoffs which get underway in Gqeberha on Tuesday. MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals battle it out in a top-of-the-table Western Cape derby at St George's Park, with a winner-takes-all clash at Centurion on Wednesday in the Eliminator between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)