Chelsea have dropped to sixth in the points table in the English Premier League after a poor run of games domestically. The Blues have managed just one win in five matches and will be looking to stay relevant in the Champions League qualification race which is highly competitive. The likes of Manchester City and Nottingham Forst will be their biggest rival and they need to start winning games soon. Opponents West Ham United are 15th in the standings and have lost thrice in the last five fixtures. The Hammers though can be a bit of a tough nut to crack on their day. Chelsea versus West Ham United will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:30 AM IST. Manchester City 3-1 Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25: Erling Haaland, Josko Gvardiol, Phil Foden Score Goal Each To Hand Defending Champions Hard-Fought Win.

Romeo Lavia, Wesley Fofana, and Benoit Badiashile are the players ruled out for Chelsea with injuries while Mykhaylo Mudryk is suspended. Robert Sanchez has struggled for form in recent times, but he is expected to start in goal. Nicolas Jackson will lead the attack with Cole Palmer as the no 10. Noni Madueke and Pedro Neto should get the nod in the wide midfield role.

Jarrod Bowen has trained with the first team and could be part of the matchday squad for the visitors. Lucas Paqueta and Mohammed Kudus will be the two attacking midfielders with Edson Alvarez and Tomas Soucek as the two box-to-box midfielders, sitting on top of a three-man defensive line. Chelsea Transfer News: Check Out Players Deals in Premier League 2024-25 Winter Transfer Window.

When is Chelsea vs West Ham, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Chelsea are set to take on West Ham in Premier League 2024-25 on Tuesday, February 4. The Chelsea vs West Ham match will be played at Stamford Bridge, London and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs West Ham, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. Fans in India can thus watch the Chelsea vs West Ham live telecast on the Star Sports Network. For Chelsea vs West Ham online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Chelsea vs West Ham, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for the Star Network, will provide Premier League 2024-25 live streaming in India. Fans in India on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the Chelsea vs West Ham live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but will need a subscription for the same. It will be a tough game for Chelsea but they should find a way to secure a 1-0 win.

