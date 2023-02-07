Cape Town [South Africa], February 7 (ANI): The Joburg Super Kings maintained their momentum in the build-up to the SA20 semi-finals with a convincing bonus point 76-run victory over MI Cape Town at the Wanderers on Monday evening.

MI Cape Town's season, however, ended on a disappointing note. The Newlands-based team were already eliminated from the competition prior to the clash against the Super Kings but slipped to yet another defeat to finish in the last position.

Simon Katich's team will rue a couple of last-over finishes that could have changed the season's complexion, but ultimately they will have to ponder how they will improve next season.

The Joburg Super Kings, meanwhile, can look forward to their upcoming semi-final with confidence.

The victory was set up Leus du Plooy's 81 not out which powered the home team to 189/6. Du Plooy received solid support from Australian T20 World Cup winner Matthew Wade, who carved out 40 off just 18 balls.

MI Cape Town had started well with the ball by picking up three wickets in the Powerplay through George Linde (1/16) and Sam Curran (2/26).

In fact, Linde dismissed the tournament's leading scorer and Super Kings captain Faf du Plessis with the first delivery of the innings, courtesy of a brilliant diving catch by MICT captain Rashid Khan.

MI Cape Town's reply, however, stuttered from the start with none of their batters being able to capitalise on a good start. Rassie van der Dussen made 20, while Grant Roelofsen managed 21.

Young Dewald Brevis fought a lone hand at the backend of the innings, but ultimately the Super Kings' bowling and fielding were too good for MI Cape Town on the night.

Left-arm spinner Kyle Simmons (3/23) impressed again with another three-wicket haul, while Gerald Coetzee's wicket tally continues to bulge with figures of 3/27.

Maheesh Theekshana was equally impressive with 2/16 as MI Cape Town folded for 113.

The Super Kings entered their second position on the SA20 table with 27 points - equal to that of the table-topping Pretoria Capitals with a superior net run rate. (ANI)

