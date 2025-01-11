Paarl [South Africa], January 11 (ANI): Lhuan-dre Pretorius provided South African cricket with a glimpse into the future after the SA20 rising star smashed 97 off 51 balls to power Paarl Royals to a nine-wicket victory over Sunrisers Eastern Cape at Boland Park on Saturday.

The 18-year-old, who is still awaiting his Matric results, was in imperious form as he shared a 132-run opening stand with former England captain Joe Root.

Pretorius' power game was on full display as he pulled and drove with authority. The former SA U19 prodigy certainly benefitted from having the experienced Root at the non-striker's end on his Betway SA20 debut.

Root was his customarily composed self as he steered the Royals home with an undefeated 62 off 44 balls after Pretorius was trapped LBW by Marco Jansen.

The defending champions have now slumped to a second successive defeat after their opening loss to MICT at St George's Park last Thursday night.

It all seemed to be going much better at the halfway interval when Sunrisers captain Aiden Markram returned to form with a classy 82 off 49 balls. It was a vintage Markram innings with the skipper hauling out his trademark square drive, while also muscling the ball straight down the ground.

Markram initially solidified the Sunrisers innings with Tom Abell (20 off 12 balls) through a 30-run partnership after the loss of both openers Zak Crawley (27 off 18 balls) and Jordan Hermann (10 off 11 balls) in quick succession.

But it was the 102-run partnership off only 63 balls with Tristan Stubbs (28 not out off 26 balls) that set up the Sunrisers' 175/5.

Royals teenage fast bowler Kwena Maphaka (2/35) showed his ability to execute under pressure though as he held his nerve in the final over of the innings by picking up the wickets of both Markram and Marco Jansen. Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman also collected 2/27.

The Royals can now move on with confidence to meet MI Cape Town in the Western Cape derby at Newlands on Monday evening. Meanwhile, the Sunrisers travel up to the Highveld for the next clash against the Pretoria Capitals on Tuesday night at Centurion. (ANI)

