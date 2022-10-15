New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Teenager Sabita Toppo of Odisha won the silver medal in the girls 100m hurdles clocking 14.17 seconds in the Asian Youth Athletics Championship at Kuwait City.

In the boys javelin, Arjun won silver with a throw of 70.98m while Himanshu Mishra took bronze with 67.67m.

Sabita's silver comes following the gold that she won in 100m hurdles at the National Youth (U-18) Athletics meet in Bhopal.

Sabita, who hails from Sundergarh, joined the Odisha Reliance Foundation HPC (High-Performance Centre) in 2019.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wrote, "Congratulate #Odisha athlete, Sabita Toppo on clinching #Silver medal in 100 mtr hurdles with a timing of 14.17s at the 4th Asian Youth Athletics Championships in #Kuwait. May she continue to bring glory for the State & the nation. Wish her all the best for future endeavours."

