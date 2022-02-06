Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): Former India batter Sachin Tendulkar paid his last respects to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar in Mumbai on Sunday.

The last rites of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar were conducted at Shivaji Park on Sunday in Mumbai with full state honours.

The vehicle in which her body was taken to the stadium was completely decorated with white flowers and also had a massive photo of hers. The coffin in which her mortal remains were placed was also wrapped in tricolour as the army marched along.

For the final rites, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also came to pay his last respects.

Several celebrities were present at the funeral including actor Shah Rukh Khan, actor Ranbir Kapoor, actor Aamir Khan, actor Shraddha Kapoor, singer Anuradha Podwal, musician Shankar Mahadevan, actor Vidya Balan and her husband and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. They paid floral tributes to the late iconic singer.

Earlier, the Central Government announced the two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar. The legendary singer passed away on Sunday morning at an age of 92.

The Bharat Ratna awardee was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia and coronavirus in January. Mangeshkar was an Indian playback singer and occasional music composer and was popularly known as "Nightingale of India" for her melodious voice.

Born on September 28, 1929, she began her career in 1942 at an age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She recorded her songs in over 36 regional Indian and foreign languages.

She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001. She was only the second vocalist, after MS Subbulakshmi, to receive Bharat Ratna.

She was also the recipient of three National Film Awards among many other honours. 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Babul Pyare', Lag Ja Gale Se Phir' among others are some of her iconic songs. Mangeshkar is survived by four younger siblings- Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar. (ANI)

