Mumbai, March 5: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has lauded Anant Ambani and his team for their commitment to wildlife conservation at Vantara, a unique rescue and rehabilitation initiative. Vantara, spearheaded by Anant Ambani, focuses on rescuing and rehabilitating animals while ensuring their well-being in a safe and sustainable environment. The initiative has received appreciation from various quarters for its dedication to wildlife conservation.

Taking to social media platform X, Tendulkar shared his admiration for the project, echoing the sentiments of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had recently visited the facility.

I felt the same as Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji, when I was in Vantara earlier. The passion and commitment of Anant and his team towards wildlife conservation, is commendable. The rescued and rehabilitated animals at Vantara touch you in a unique way and I look forward to… — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 5, 2025

Prime Minister Modi had earlier praised Vantara's efforts in wildlife preservation, describing it as a significant step toward ecological sustainability and animal welfare. During his visit, PM Modi shared glimpses of the initiative, which provides a safe haven for injured, abandoned, or abused animals, while promoting wildlife welfare and ecological balance.

Among the various animals at Vantara, the Prime Minister highlighted a case of an elephant that had been a victim of an acid attack, noting that the animal was being treated with the utmost care.

PM Modi also spoke about other elephants, one of which was blinded by its own Mahout, while another was struck by a speeding truck. He questioned the cruelty and negligence shown toward these animals, calling for an end to such irresponsibility and urging kindness toward all creatures.

The Prime Minister also drew attention to other distressing cases, including a lioness who had been hit by a vehicle, suffering severe spinal injuries, and a leopard cub that had been abandoned by its family. Both animals received proper care and rehabilitation at Vantara, which gave them a new chance at life.

