New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) The Sports Ministry's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) on Wednesday approved Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia's 35-day training camp in the United States ahead of Commonwealth Games.

The Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) would be funding Bajrang's travel, boarding and daily costs towards training camp in Michigan, USA from June 25 till July 30. TOPS would also take care of expenses for his personal coach and physiotherapist.

Also Read | SL W vs IND W 1st T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Cricket Match in Dambulla.

The training stint in the USA will help Bajrang prepare for the upcoming Birmingham Games and the World Championships.

The MOC also approved financial assistance towards the procurement of two T20 Proteam Look TT track bikes for TOPS development cyclists Ronaldo Singh and David Beckhame.

Also Read | Sadio Mane Transfer News: Liverpool’s Star Forward Joins Bayern Munich.

The T20 bikes are new top-of-the-range track bikes that were also used by the French national team at the Tokyo Olympics.

"The bike is said to be lighter, stiffer, and more aerodynamically efficient than its predecessors. The mentioned bikes will also help the athletes prepare for the forthcoming Commonwealth Games this year," the SAI statement read.

Besides, the MOC also approved financial assistance for country's ace table tennis player Sharath Kamal towards his support staff fees, fitness training, physiotherapy, rehab and fitness testing and nutritionist.

The MOC also approved financial assistance for shooter Anish Bhanwala towards foreign training and competition in Germany at the Shooting Sport Center, Suhl for 20 days.

Anish will be training under pistol coach Ralf Schumann in Germany and prepare for the upcoming competitions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)