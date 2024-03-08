Chennai, Mar 8 (PTI) Former Indian Formula 2000 champion Sai Sanjay is set to drive a full season in the British GT Championship 2024 starting at Oulton Park, England on March 29.

The 21-year-old becomes the first driver from Tamil Nadu to do a full season at this level in the prestigious British GT series.

Also Read | BJP Looking to Field Mohammad Shami From Bengal in Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Report.

The 2023 British GT4 title contenders, Race Lab team, are returning to the class this year with a McLaren Artura shared by Callum Davies and Sanjay, the 2022 Indian National champion in Formula 2000.

The duo took several GT Cup poles, wins and podiums together with the same car towards the end of last season in preparation for their British GT graduation.

Also Read | Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of JFC vs MCFC Match in Indian Super League 10 on TV and Online.

"I am thrilled to kick off my debut international full season in GT racing, competing in the GT4 class of the British GT Championship. It is a significant change from formula cars and I am excited to face the unique challenges that come with this shift as GT Racing is all about endurance," said the Indian, who made a winning debut in the GT cars in October 2023 along side Davies for Race Lab.

A Mechatronics student at VIT Chennai. Sanjay made his motorsports debut in 2015 and became the Rotax Senior Max UAE vice-champion in 2018.

He made the switch to formula cars the same year and raced in the LGB Formula 1300 and MRF 1600 championships. All along, he notched up many podiums and dished out many fastest laps and won the Formula 2000 Indian title in 2022.

The season consists of seven rounds. The first round is scheduled to be held from March 29 to April 1 followed by Silverstone 500 from April 26 to 28, Donington Park from May 25 to 26, and then the drivers move to Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium from June 22 to 23.

After another round in Snetterton from July 12 to 14, they are scheduled to revisit Donington Park from September 7 to 8 before concluding the season finale at the renowned Brands Hatch on September 28 and 29.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)