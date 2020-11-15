Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal and her husband Parupalli Kashyap, who is also a badminton player met Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Sunday.

The CM, in his tweet, said that the players paid a 'courtesy call' on him at his residence.

"A warm welcome to Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal on her arrival at Devbhumi Himachal. Today, Nehwal paid a courtesy call at our official residence, Oakover, Shimla. I am sure that you will like the beautiful natural beauty here and your visit will be memorable," Jai Ram Thakur tweeted.

Last week, Kashyap had shared pictures from their Maldives holiday.

"Together is a wonderful place to be... #Maldives," Kashyap had tweeted while posting his pictures with wife Nehwal. (ANI)

