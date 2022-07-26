Manchester, Jul 26 (PTI) India pacer Navdeep Saini returned with figures of 3 for 45 to put his county side Kent in a commanding position against Lancashire on the rain-affected first day.

On a day when only 34.2 overs were bowled, Saini registered figures of 3/45 in 11 overs as Lancashire reached 112 for 4 before play was abandoned due to rain on Monday.

Also Read | 44th Chess Olympiad: India to Field a Record 6 Teams and 30 Players.

India all-rounder Washington Sundar (6 not out) was at the crease along with skipper Steven Croft (21 not out).

Saini's scalps included that of openers Luke Wells (35) and Keaton Jennings and Rob Jones, who was trapped leg before by the Indian off the very first ball he faced.

Also Read | Bayern Munich Sign ‘Mini-Mbappe’ Mathys Tel, See Bright Future With the Player.

The 29-year-old Saini took two wickets from the fifth and sixth balls of the 28th over but was denied a hat-trick by Croft.

Saini has slipped off the radar as far as national reckoning is concerned. He was a net bowler for the Indian team ahead of its rescheduled fifth Test against England in Birmingham at the start of this month.

The fast bowler has represented his country in all forms of the game after making his T20I debut for India in August 2019.

He had picked up seven wickets (5/72 and 2/39) in Kent's 177-run win over Warwickshire last week.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)