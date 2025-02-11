Tunis, Feb 11 (AP) Sami Trabelsi has been appointed as Tunisia's coach, his second spell with the Carthage Eagles.

Trabelsi, a former Tunisia defender who featured at the 1998 World Cup, previously coached the national team from 2011-13. He quit after the country failed to progress past the Africa Cup of Nations group stage.

Also Read | Pakistan vs South Africa Tri-Series 2025 3rd ODI Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About PAK vs SA Tri-Nation Cricket Match in Karachi.

The Tunisian federation announced Trabelsi's appointment late Monday. He is replacing Faouzi Benzarti, who was fired in October.

Trabelsi's main goal will be to guide the team to the 2026 World Cup. Tunisia currently tops its qualifying group. (AP)

Also Read | Highest Score on ODI Debut: List of Batsmen With Top Scores on Debut in One-Day Internationals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)