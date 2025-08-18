Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 (ANI): Pune's seasoned rally driver Sanjay Takale showcased his trademark resilience at the 30th edition of the Asia Cross Country Rally (AXCR), steering Team Toyota to an overall second-place finish despite early setbacks, as per a release from Sanjay Takale Media team.

The Indian driver was awarded a Special Trophy for his remarkable fightback performance in Asia's toughest cross-country rally, often referred to as the "Asian Dakar".

Takale's gritty drive came after a dramatic incident on Day 2, when he hit a large ditch at high speed, resulting in a tyre blast and a major puncture. The wheel change was further delayed when a wheel nut broke due to the impact, costing Takale and his Thai co-driver *Keerati Noijard* more than two hours. Unable to complete the leg, the duo incurred a penalty of nine hours, dropping them to the bottom of the standings, the release stated.

Rather than conceding, Takale launched a determined comeback, gradually climbing the leaderboard over the following stages. His persistence not only salvaged his rally but also secured Team Toyota a strong overall finish.

"The special trophy was given for my fightback performance, and to hear school children chant my name during the prize distribution ceremony was truly special," said a beaming Takale from Pattaya. "I am proud that my performance helped Team Toyota secure second place in one of the most demanding rallies in Asia."

Takale's spirit of sportsmanship was also evident during the rally. On Day 5, he stopped mid-stage to help a Team Toyota teammate whose car had been bogged down in a swamp. Using his winch, Takale pulled the car free, sacrificing over an hour of his own time but ensuring both cars continued in the rally.

The *AXCR 2025*, held from August 8-16, spanned over 3,300 km of some of Southeast Asia's most punishing terrain, with drivers navigating deep forests, river crossings, and swampy stretches.

For Takale, the rally also marked a continuation of his rich motorsport legacy. The *2011 AXCR champion* and *2012 Asia-Pacific Rally Champion (APRC)* has competed in over 48 rallies worldwide, with an astonishing 42 podium finishes. He also created history as the first Indian to complete the legendary *Dakar Rally (Classic Category)* in a car. (ANI)

