Algeria National Football Team vs Niger National Football Team African Nations Championship 2025 Live Streaming: Algeria will be facing Niger in the African Nations Championship this evening at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya. Algeria are second in Group C with 5 points from 3 matches played with a win and two draws so far. They head into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Guinea. Opponents Niger are rock bottom with two defeats and a draw managed in their three games. It will take a herculean effort from them to put on a solid display against a quality team.

Aymen Mahious will lead the attacking line up for Algeria in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Bilal Boukerchaoui as the playmaker. Messala Merbah and Zakaria Draoui will be deployed in central midfield and their main task will be to dominate possession. Ayoub Ghezala and Adam Alilet will form the double pivot in defence for Algeria.

Niger will be happy with the draw they managed against South Africa in the last game. Abdoul Kader Rafiu Kassali and Mohamed Abdouramane were able to hold forth in defence while Hassane Harouna Moussa and Ridouane Assane also sat deep to try and shield the backline. A Dijbril Diori will be deployed as the central striker in the final third.

Algeria vs Niger African Nations Championship 2025 Match Details

Match Algeria vs Niger Date Monday, August 18 Time 10:30 PM (IST) Venue Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi, Kenya Live Streaming, Telecast Details SuperSport and BeinSport (Live Streaming)

When is Algeria vs Niger African Nations Championship 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

The Algeria National Football Team will clash with the Niger National Football Team in African Nations Championship 2025 on Monday, August 18. The Algeria vs Niger African Nations Championship 2025 Football match will be played at the Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi, Kenya and will begin at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Algeria vs Niger African Nations Championship 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the African Nations Championship 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch the Algeria vs Niger African Nations Championship match live telecast on any TV channel. For Algeria vs Niger African Nations Championship 2025 online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Algeria vs Niger African Nations Championship 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately there is no official streaming partner of the African Nations Championship 2025 in India. Fans in India will not be able to watch Algeria vs Niger match live streaming. But the worldwide audience can get the live streaming viewing option of the Algeria vs Niger African Nations Championship match on SuperSport and BeinSport app and website. Expect a quality game of football with Algeria securing a 2-0 win.

