Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], February 15 (ANI): Ahead of the third Test match between India and England at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday, uncapped players like Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel were handed their Test caps as they set to make their debut.

Former India spinner Anil Kumble handed his maiden Test cap to Sarfaraz Khan. On the other hand, Dhruv Jurel received his cap from Dinesh Karthik before the third Test in Rajkot on Thursday.

After Sarfaraz received his Test cap, his father couldn't control his tears after watching the 26-year-old get the maiden Test cap.

In the unofficial Test series of three matches against England Lions that earlier happened side-by-side with the series between senior sides, Sarfaraz did well for India A, scoring 96 in a Tour match then 4, 55, and 161 in two unofficial Tests.

In 45 first-class matches, Sarfaraz scored 3,912 runs at an average of 69.85, with 14 centuries and 11 fifties, with the best score being 301*.

On the other hand, Jurel has displayed a quality performance in the iconic T20 tournament, Indian Premier League, where he appeared in 13 matches and scored 152 runs at 21.71 with a strike rate of 172.73 last season, thriving as a hard-hitting, lower-order finisher.

Also, in 15 First-Class (FC) matches, Jurel has scored 790 runs at an average of 46.47, with a century and five fifties in 19 innings. His best score is 249. Jurel represents Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket.

The series is currently level at 1-1. After a 28-run loss in the first Hyderabad Test, India won the second Test at Visakhapatnam by 106 runs. (ANI)

