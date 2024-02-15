India and England are set to clash in the third Test match of the five-Test series at the Niranjan Shah Cricket Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday, February 15. The series has shown great promise in the first two Tests with both teams showing neck to neck competition. England surprised everyone with their positive gameplay and won the first Test match at Hyderabad. India didn't look at their best in both the Test matches but individuals like Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal delivered to help India equalise the series. As the Men in Blue return to action, they will look to get the much-needed lead in the series without providing any opportunity for England to gain advantage. Rohit Sharma to Captain Indian Cricket Team at ICC T20 World Cup 2024, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Drops Big Hint (Watch Video).

India have not been at their best with the bat in the series so far. Captain Rohit Sharma is yet to deliver while the others like Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are out with personal reasons and injury. Rajat Patidar made his debut in the last match and he is all set to get another go. Sarfaraz Khan is set to make his debut while Dhruv Jurel is likely to get his first opportunity too. Ravindra Jadeja is set to return but Rohit Sharma will opt between Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel as Mohammed Siraj will return as an extra pacer on a batting friendly pitch of Rajkot.

England on the other hand, have opted to go with only four bowlers and Joe Root although the form of Root with the bat will keep them concerned. The difference between victory and loss might be the runs of Joe Root in a pitch that might be a competition of who bats longer. James Anderson has looked sharp in the second Test while England's strength still remains in their ultra-aggressive style of play changing the tempo of the match. This time, they will be furthered prepared for Jasprit Bumrah because spinners have not threatened them yet in the series. Saurashtra Cricket Association Cricket Ground in Rajkot Renamed As Niranjan Shah Stadium Ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024.

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Srikar Bharat(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep

England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson