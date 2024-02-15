The India-England five-game test series is delicately poised at 1-1 and now the two teams meet in Rajkot for the third game after a brief break. Both the games so far have been quality contests with the teams fighting till the very end. The batting and bowling units of India and England are geared up to face any situation and spin has certainly not been a deterrent for the visitors. The third game is set to take place in Rajkot, which should be a good batting track. Bazball, the term used to define England’s test cricket approach, could be highly effective here. Hosts India are without some key players and this continues to be a problem area. Rohit Sharma to Captain Indian Cricket Team at ICC T20 World Cup 2024, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Drops Big Hint (Watch Video)

The form of Rohit Sharma is a worry for India with the Indian skipper failing to register a single big score so far. With Virat Kohli missing in action and K L Rahul injured, the opening batter remains the most experienced player of the unit. Sarfaraz Khan is all set to make his test debut with Shreyas Iyer dropped. Mohammad Siraj returns for India which should aid their pace attack.

Ben Stokes has not bowled much in the series and will continue to feature as a specialist batter. The likes of Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Joe Root all have the potential to score big runs. Jonny Bairstow is an important member of the team but his continued failure off late could lead to his place in the team being questioned.

When is India vs England, 3rd Test Day 1 2024 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India and England are set to resume the five-match series with the third Test on Thursday, February 15. IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 will begin at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. Saurashtra Cricket Association Cricket Ground in Rajkot Renamed As Niranjan Shah Stadium Ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs England 3rd Test Day 1 2024 Match?

Viacom18 Network has the official broadcast rights to the Indian cricket team's home matches. So, the India vs England five-match Test series 2024 will be telecast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels in India. For DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users DD Sports will provide IND vs ENG Test series 2024 live telecast.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs England 3rd Test Day 1 2024 Match?

As Viacom18 holds the broadcast rights of the India vs England Test series 2024, the live streaming of the IND vs ENG Test matches will be available on the JioCinema mobile app and website. Fans can enjoy free live streaming of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test match Day 1 on the OTT platform. The team winning the toss is likely to bat first and we could well see a tough day for the bowlers here.

