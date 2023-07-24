Sydney, Jul 24 (AP) Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal made a record 300 million euro (USD 332 million) bid for France striker Kylian Mbappe on Monday.

French champion Paris Saint-Germain confirmed the offer for its player and has given Al-Hilal permission to open negotiations directly with Mbappe.

The 2018 World Cup winner is in a contract standoff with PSG after his decision not to take up the option of a 12-month extension on his deal.

Instead, he plans to walk away as a free agent at the end of the upcoming season, when he is widely expected to join Spanish giant Real Madrid.

PSG cut Mbappe from its pre-season tour of Japan on Saturday, with the French club determined to sell him unless he can be convinced to sign a new contract. (AP) AYG

