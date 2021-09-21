Sentosa (Singapore), Sep 21 (PTI) The Saudi International golf tournament will mark the start of a revamped 2022 schedule, as the prestigious event becomes sanctioned by the Asian Tour as part of a 10-year partnership, the organisers announced.

The tournament, scheduled to take place from February 3-6, will feature an increased purse of USD 5 million -- up from USD 3.5 million.

Also Read | PCB Chairman Ramiz Raza 'Disappointed' Over England and New Zealand's Series Cancellations, Wants Pakistan To Avenge That on the Field.

The Asian Tour is also in the process of finalising plans to complete its combined 2020/2021 schedule, which will be announced in due course.

Asian golfers have not seen action on their home turf since March last year.

Also Read | Brazil Forward Hulk Expecting First Child With Former Wife's Niece, Confirms Development in Instagram Post.

The tournament, presented by SoftBank Investment Advisers, will continue to be broadcast globally from Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, near Jeddah.

“The importance and potential of Asia's role in world golf is undeniable, not least due to its position as a global economic powerhouse. This partnership will unlock many opportunities for players, sponsors and fans of the game, " said Majed Al-Sorour, CEO of Golf Saudi and the Saudi Golf Federation.

Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer, Asian Tour, said: “This is an outstanding development for the Asian Tour that will create significant benefits for our membership, key stakeholders, and fans alike.

In 2021, the Saudi International presented one of the strongest fields in world golf, joining an elite group behind only the Majors and a small number of professional championships in the ranking points offered to competitors.

The Asian Tour, the official sanctioning body for golf in Asia and a full member of the International Federation of PGA Tours, will sanction the championship, opening new commercial prospects and enabling a greater number of professional golfers to qualify and compete for life-changing opportunities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)