Sydney, Nov 27 (PTI) Scoreboard from the first ODI between India and Australia, here on Friday.

Australia:

D Warner

c Rahul b M Shami

69

A Finch

c Rahul b Bumrah

114

S Smith

b M Shami

105

M Stoinis

c Rahul b Chahal

0

G Maxwell

c Jadeja b M Shami

45

M Labuschagne c Dhawan b Saini

2

A Carey

not out

17

P Cummins

not out

1

Extras (B-1, LB-6, NB-2, WD-12)

21

Total (For 6 wicksts in 50 overs)

374

Fall of wickets: 1-156, 2-264, 3-271, 4-328, 5-331, 6-372.

Bowling: M Shami 10-0-59-3, J Bumrah 10-0-73-1, N Saini 10-0-83-1, Y Chahal 10-0-89-1. More PTI

