Sydney, Nov 27 (PTI) Scoreboard from the first ODI between India and Australia, here on Friday.
Australia:
D Warner
c Rahul b M Shami
69
A Finch
c Rahul b Bumrah
114
S Smith
b M Shami
105
M Stoinis
c Rahul b Chahal
0
G Maxwell
c Jadeja b M Shami
45
M Labuschagne c Dhawan b Saini
2
A Carey
not out
17
P Cummins
not out
1
Extras (B-1, LB-6, NB-2, WD-12)
21
Total (For 6 wicksts in 50 overs)
374
Fall of wickets: 1-156, 2-264, 3-271, 4-328, 5-331, 6-372.
Bowling: M Shami 10-0-59-3, J Bumrah 10-0-73-1, N Saini 10-0-83-1, Y Chahal 10-0-89-1. More PTI
