Dharamsala, Mar 8 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the fifth and final Test between India and England here on Friday. England (1st Innings): 218 all out India (1st Innings, Overnight: 135/1; 30 overs) Yashasvi Jaiswal st Foakes b Bashir 57 Rohit Sharma b Stokes 103 Shubman Gill b Anderson 110

Devdutt Padikkal batting 44

Sarfaraz Khan batting 56 Extras (LB-4, NB-2) 6 Total (for 3 wickets, 84 overs) 376 Fall of wicket: 1-104, 2-275, 3-279 Bowling: James Anderson 14-1-59-1, Mark Wood 13-1-83-0, Tom Hartley 25-3-85-0, Shoaib Bashir 26-4-127-1, Ben Stokes 5-1-17-1, Joe Root 1-0-1-0. PTI

