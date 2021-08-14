London, Aug 14 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the third day of the second Test between India and England here on Saturday.

India 1st innings: 364 all out

England 1st innings (overnight 119/3)

Rory Burns lbw b Shami 49

Dominic Sibley c Rahul b Siraj 11

Haseeb Hameed b Siraj 0

Joe Root batting 132

Jonny Bairstow c Kohli b Siraj 57

Jos Buttler b Ishant 23

Moeen Ali batting 20

Extras: (b-4, lb-3, w-5, nb-10) 22

Total: 314/5 in 98 overs

Fall of wickets: 23-1, 23-2, 108-3, 229-4, 283-5

Bowling: Ishant Sharma 20-2-60-1, Jasprit Bumrah 20-6-62-0, Mohammed Shami 21-3-87-1, Mohammed Siraj 23-4-71-3, Ravindra Jadeja 15-1-29-0. PTI

