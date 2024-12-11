Perth, Dec 11 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard of India and Australia third and final women's ODI here on Wednesday.

Australia:

Also Read | Jeff Thomson Urges Officials To Let Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 'Breathe' Amid Spirit of Cricket Debate.

Phoebe Litchfield c Ghosh b Reddy 25

Georgia Voll b Reddy 26

Also Read | BGT 2024-25: Gabba Curator David Sandurski Predicts 'Fresher' Pitch for Brisbane Test.

Ellyse Perry b Reddy 4

Beth Mooney c Ghosh b Reddy 10

Annabel Sutherland run out 110

Ashleigh Gardner c Mani b Sharma 50

Tahlia McGrath not out 56

Sophie Molineux not out 2

Extras: (NB-1, W-14) 15

Total (For six wickets in 50 overs) 298

Fall of wickets: 1-58, 2-60, 3-72, 4-78, 5-174, 6-296

Bowling: Renuka Singh 10-0-54-0, Saima Thakor 6-0-40-0, Titas Sadhu 10-0-65-0, Arundhati Reddy 10-2-26-4, Deepti Sharma 9-0-77-1, Minnu Mani 5-0-36-0. (MORE) PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)