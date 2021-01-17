Brisbane, Jan 17 (PTI) Scoreboard on day three of the fourth Test between India and Australia here on Sunday.

Australia 1st innings: 369 all out

India 1st innings: (Overnight 62/2)

Rohit Sharma c Starc b N Lyon 44

Shubhman Gill c Smith b P Cummins 7

Cheteshwar Pujara c Paine b J Hazlewood 25

Ajinkya Rahane c Wade b M Starc 37

Mayank Agarwal c Smith b J Hazlewood 38

Rishabh Pant c Green b J Hazlewood 23

Washington Sundar c Green b M Starc 62

Shardul Thakur b P Cummins 67

Navdeep Saini c Smith b J Hazlewood 5

Mohammed Siraj b J Hazlewood 13

T Natarajan not out 1

Extras: (B-5, LB-7 NB-2) 14

Total: (all out in 111.4 overs) 336

Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-60, 3-105, 4-144, 5-161, 6-186, 7-309, 8-320, 9-328

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 23-3-88-2, Josh Hazlewood 24.4-6-57-5, Pat Cummins 27-5-94-2, Cameron Green 8-1-20-0, Nathan Lyon 28-9-65-1, Marnus Labuchagne 1-1-0-0. More

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)