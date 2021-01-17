Brisbane, Jan 17 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on day three of the fourth Test between India and Australia here on Sunday.

India 1st innings:

Rohit Sharma c M Starc b N Lyon 44

Shubhman Gill c Smith b Cummins 7

Cheteshwar Pujara c Paine b Hazlewood 25

Ajinkya Rahane c Wade b Starc 37

Mayank Agarwal c Smith b Hazlewood 38

Rishabh Pant c Green b Hazlewood 23

Washington Sundar batting 38

Shardul Thakur batting 33

Extras: (B-5, LB-1 NB-2) 8

Total: (For 6 wickets in 87 overs) 253

Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-60, 3-105, 4-144, 5-161, 6-186

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 16-2-65-1, Josh Hazlewood 21-5-43-3, Pat Cummins 22-2-79-1, Cameron Green 8-1-20-0, Nathan Lyon 19-6-40-1, Marnus Labuchagne 1-1-0-0.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)