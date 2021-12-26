Centurion, Dec 26 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the first Test between India and South Africa here on Sunday.

India 1st Innings

KL Rahul

not out

29

Mayank Agarwal

not out

46

Extras: (B-4, LB-4)

8

Total: (For no wkts, 28 Overs) 83

Bowler: Kagiso Rabada 8-4-10-0, Lungi Ngidi 7-0-23-0, Marco Jansen 6-1-26-0, Wiaan Mulder 6-1-15-0, Keshav Maharaj 1-0-1-0. PTI

