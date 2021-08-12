London, Aug 12 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the second Test between India and England here on Thursday.

India 1st Innings:

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo To Join Lionel Messi At PSG? French Outfit Keen On Landing Portuguese Star.

Rohit Sharma batting 35

K L Rahul batting 10

Also Read | IND vs ENG 2021: Virat Kohli Explains Ravichandran Ashwin’s Exclusion in Lord's Test Match.

Extras: (lb-1) 1

Total: 46 for no loss in 18.4 overs

Bowling: James Anderson 8-3-11-0, Ollie Robinson 5.4-2-6-0, Sam Curran 5-1-28-0. PTI ranslate

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)