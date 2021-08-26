Leeds, Aug 26 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the third Test between India and England here on Thursday.

India 1st Innings: 78

England 1st Innings:

Rory Burns

b Shami

61

Haseeb Hameed b Ravindra Jadeja

68

Dawid Malan c Pant b Siraj

70

Joe Root

batting

80

Extras: (B-8, LB-4, NB-6, W-1)

19

Total: (For 3 wickets in 94 overs) 298

Bowling: Ishant Sharma 17-0-66-0, Jasprit Bumrah 23-9-42-0, Mohammed Shami 22-7-73-1, Mohammed Siraj 17-2-67-1, Ravindra Jadeja 15-4-38-1. PTI

