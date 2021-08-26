Leeds, Aug 26 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the third Test between India and England here on Thursday.
Also Read | Team India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Schedule for August 27: Check Out Full Schedule, Timings, Events & Live Streaming Details for Day 3.
India 1st Innings: 78
Also Read | CPL 2021 Live Streaming Online on FanCode, Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders: Watch Free Live TV Telecast of Caribbean Premier League T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports in India.
England 1st Innings:
Rory Burns
b Shami
61
Haseeb Hameed b Ravindra Jadeja
68
Dawid Malan c Pant b Siraj
70
Joe Root
batting
80
Extras: (B-8, LB-4, NB-6, W-1)
19
Total: (For 3 wickets in 94 overs) 298
Bowling: Ishant Sharma 17-0-66-0, Jasprit Bumrah 23-9-42-0, Mohammed Shami 22-7-73-1, Mohammed Siraj 17-2-67-1, Ravindra Jadeja 15-4-38-1. PTI
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)