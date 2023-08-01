Tarouba, Aug 1 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third One-Day International between India and the West Indies here on Tuesday.

Ishan Kishan c Hope b Cariah 77

Shubman Gill c Cariah b Motie 85

Ruturaj Gaikwad c King b Joseph 8

Sanju Samson c Hetmyer b Shepherd 51

Hardik Pandya not out 70

Suryakumar Yadav c Cariah b Shepherd 35

Ravindra Jadeja not out 8

Extras: (lb-5, w-12) 17

Total: 351/5 in 50 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-143, 2-154, 3-223, 4-244, 5-309

Bowling: Jayden Seales 8-0-75-0, Kyle Mayers 4-0-25-0, Alzarri Joseph 10-0-77-1, Gudakesh Motie 10-1-38-1, Romario Shepherd 10-0-73-1, Yannic Cariah 8-0-58-1.

