Gold Coast, Oct 1 (PTI) Scoreboard at dinner on the second day of the one-off women's Test match between India and Australia.

India Women 1st Innings:

Smriti Mandhana c McGrath b Gardner 127

Shafali Verma c McGrath b Molineux 31

Punam Raut c Healy b Molineux 36

Mithali Raj not out 15

Yastika Bhatia not out 2

Extras: (B-2, LB-5, NB-1, W-12) 20

Total: (For 3 wickets in 84 overs) 231

Fall of wickets: 1-93, 2-195, 3-217

Bowling: Ellyse Perry 12-2-38-0, Darcie Brown 6-0-31-0, Stella Campbell 6-0-31-0, Tahlia McGrath 11-2-34-0, Sophie Molineux

11-4-22-2, Ashleigh Gardner

22-10-26-1, Annabel Sutherland

11-4

-25-0, Georgia Wareham 5-1-17-0.

