Gold Coast, Oct 1 (PTI) Scoreboard at dinner on the second day of the one-off women's Test match between India and Australia.
India Women 1st Innings:
Smriti Mandhana c McGrath b Gardner 127
Shafali Verma c McGrath b Molineux 31
Punam Raut c Healy b Molineux 36
Mithali Raj not out 15
Yastika Bhatia not out 2
Extras: (B-2, LB-5, NB-1, W-12) 20
Total: (For 3 wickets in 84 overs) 231
Fall of wickets: 1-93, 2-195, 3-217
Bowling: Ellyse Perry 12-2-38-0, Darcie Brown 6-0-31-0, Stella Campbell 6-0-31-0, Tahlia McGrath 11-2-34-0, Sophie Molineux
11-4-22-2, Ashleigh Gardner
22-10-26-1, Annabel Sutherland
11-4
-25-0, Georgia Wareham 5-1-17-0.
