Smriti Mandhana was the woman for the Indian team and was blazing guns for the side at the Metricon Stadium in the ongoing match against Australia. Not only did she score her maiden century but also became the first Indian to score a century in a Pink Ball Test match. With this, she also became the first Indian woman cricketer to score a century on Australian soil. Needless to say, that Mandhana deserved all the praises for her achievement. Even the social media was buzzing with congratulatory tweets for Mandhana. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Indian Woman Cricketer to Score Century in Pink Ball Test, Achieves This Feat During the Match Against Australia (Watch Video).

The official account of ICC, Anjum Chopra, Aakash Chopra, RP Singh and other netizens took to social media to congratulate the Indian batter for the records she scripted. Talking about the game, Mandhana looked in fine form since the start of the match. Despite the fact that India lost a wicket in the form of Shafali Verma, Mandhana was blazing guns. Punam Raut who was batting alongside Mandhana was quite patient and support her teammate from the other end.

Now, check out the reactions below:

Well that is superb, Smriti Mandhana. I remember seeing her for the first time in the 2014 Test against England at Wormsley and being blown away by how good she looked. She now looks even better and has a Test century to her name. Bravo! #AUSvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) October 1, 2021

Another one

Smriti Mandhana is now the first ever visiting player outside England to score a Women's Test hundred in Australia.#AUSvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) October 1, 2021

ICC

Game time on day two of the #AUSvIND Test. India resume at 132/1 with Smriti Mandhana chasing her first Test century 🇮🇳 📺 Watch the match live on https://t.co/9gP7AWy5YX in select regions! 🧮 Match centre | https://t.co/sTxQnom3d6 pic.twitter.com/1SSTlBtpvT — ICC (@ICC) October 1, 2021

Anjum Chopra

Aakash Chopra

Test Century. First ever. Definitely first of many. Well played, Smriti Mandhana. Make it BIG 🥳😊 #PinkBallTest #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 1, 2021

RP Singh

A 💯 is always special in cricket. A firstTest hundred even more. And when it comes in Australia as your country's first in the historic #PinkBallTest , words can't do justice @mandhana_smriti 🎉 so proud of #SmritiMandhanapic.twitter.com/qfkLNeTeAw — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 1, 2021

It wouldn't be wrong to say that India has an upper hand over Australia for now and at the time of going online, Mandhana was batting on 124 and Raut was on the score 24 runs. The scoreboard read 188/1.

