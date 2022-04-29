Pune, Apr 29 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants here on Friday.

Lucknow Super Giants Innings:

Quinton de Kock c Jitesh Sharma b Sandeep Sharma 46

Rahul c Jitesh Sharma b Rabada 6

Deepak Hooda run out (Bairstow) 34

Krunal Pandya c Dhawan b Rabada7

Marcus Stoinis c and b Rahul Chahar 1

Ayush Badoni c Livingstone b Rabada 4

Jason Holder c Sandeep Sharma b Rahul Chahar 11

Dushmantha Chameera c Rahul Chahar b Rabada 17

Mohsin Khan not out 13

Avesh Khan not out 25

Extras: (LB-8, W-4) 12

Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 Overs) 153

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-98, 3-104, 4-105, 5-109, 6-111 , 7-126, 8-144.

Bowling: Arshdeep Singh 4-0-23-0, Sandeep Sharma 4-0-18-1, Kagiso Rabada 4-0-38-4, Rishi Dhawan 2-0-13-0, Liam Livingstone 2-0-23-0, Rahul Chahar 4-0-30-2. MORE PTI

