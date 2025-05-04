Colombo, May 4 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's ODI Tri-Series match between India and Sri Lanka here on Sunday.

India Women:

Pratika Rawal lbw b Ranaweera 35

Smriti Mandhana run out 18

Harleen Deol c Ranaweera b Vihanga 29

Harmanpreet Kaur c Sanjeewani b Kumari 30

Jemimah Rodrigues lbw b Athapaththu 37

Richa Ghosh c Madara b Kumari 58

Deepti Sharma lbw b Athapaththu 24

Kashvee Gautam c Gunaratne b Athapaththu 17

Arundhati Reddy not out 9

Sneh Rana st Sanjeewani b Kumari 10

Extras: (B-1 LB-1 NB-2 W-4) 8

Total: (For 9 wickets in 50 overs) 275

Fall of wickets: 1/51 2/59 3/101 4/145 5/181 6/233 7/255 8/258 9/275

Bowling: Malki Madara 6-0-43-0, Sugandika Kumari 10-0-44-3, Dewmi Vihanga 10-0-54-1, Chamari Athapaththu 10-1-43-3, Inoka Ranaweera 8-0-42-1, Kavisha Dilhari 6-0-47-0,

Sri Lanka Women (Target: 276 runs from 50 overs)

Hasini Perera run out 22

Vishmi Gunaratne c sub b Reddy 33

Harshitha Samarawickrama c Reddy b Pratika Rawal 53

Chamari Athapaththu c Ghosh b Rana 23

Kavisha Dilhari c Reddy b Rana 35

Nilakshika Silva c Mandhana b Shree Charani 56

Dewmi Vihanga c sub b Rana 1

Anushka Sanjeewani not out

23

Sugandika Kumari not out 19

Extras: (LB-7 W-6) 13

Total: (For 7 wickets in 49.1 overs) 278

Fall of wickets: 1/30 2/108 3/121 4/152 5/209 6/225 7/238

Bowling: Kashvee Gautam 5-1-23-0, Arundhati Reddy 9-0-55-1, Sneh Rana 10-0-45-3, Deepti Sharma 10-0-47-0, Pratika Rawal 5.1-0-32-1, Shree Charani 10-0-69-1.

