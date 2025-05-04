Colombo, May 4: Sri Lanka beat India by three wickets to record their second victory in the women's tri-series here on Sunday. Batting first, India scored a competitive 275 for 9, largely possible due to keeper-batter Richa Ghosh's 48-ball-58 which comprised of five boundaries and three sixes. Harmanpreet Kaur (30), Pratika Rawal (35) and Jemimah Rodrigues (37) also made handy contributions. Sugandika Kumari and skipper Chamari Athapaththu got three wickets apiece. Smriti Mandhana Completes 100 One-Day Internationals For India, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs SL-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 4th ODI.

In reply, Sri Lanka managed to chase the target in 49.1 overs with senior off-spinner Sneh Rana getting 3 for 45. Pratika, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy were also among wickets. Nilakshika Silva top-scored with 56.

Brief Scores: India 275/9 in 50 overs (Richa Ghosh 58; Chamari Athapaththu 3/43, Sugandika Kumari 3/44) lost to Sri Lanka 278 for 7 in 49.1 overs (Harshitha Samarawickrama 53, Nilakshika Silva 56, Sneh Rana 3/45) by 3 wickets.

