Karachi, Feb 21 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Champions Trophy Group B match between South Africa and Afghanistan here on Friday.
SOUTH AFRICA:
Ryan Rickelton (run out) 103
Tony de Zorzi c Omarzai b Nabi 11
Temba Bavuma c Atal b Nabi 58
Rassie van der Dussen c Shahidi b Ahmad 52
Aiden Markram (not out) 52
David Miller c Rahmat b Farooqi 14
Marco Jansen b Omarzai 0
Wiaan Mulder (not out) 12
Extras (W-13) 13
Total (50 overs, 6 wickets) 315
Fall of wickets: 1-28, 2-157, 3-201, 4-248, 5-298, 6-299.
Bowling: Fazalhaq Farooqi 8-0-59-1, Azmatullah Omarzai 6-0-39-1, Mohammed Nabi 10-0-51-2, Rashid Khan 10-0-59-0, Gulbadin Naib 7-0-42-0, Noor Ahmad 9-0-65-1. (More) PTI
