Delhi Capitals are set to lock horns with bottom-placed UP Warriorz in their upcoming Women's Premier League Season 3 game. This fixture is scheduled to be the eighth in WPL 2025, the fourth for DC-W, and the third for UPW-W in the ongoing WPL. The teams have been through contrasting forms in their previous games, with Delhi Capitals having two wins in three games, while UP Warriorz losing both they played so far. The two teams have faced each other only in the last game, where Delhi Capitals earned a win in a close match, so UP Warriorz would be looking for some revenge in the Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz WPL 2025 game. Delhi Capitals Beat UP Warriorz by Seven Wickets in WPL 2025; Meg Lanning, Annabel Sutherland, Bowlers Help DC-W To Secure Comprehensive Win.

Delhi Capitals started the campaign with a narrow win against Mumbai Indians. Post that, they were easily beaten by the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The side made a comeback by beating UP Warriorz in the last game. DC-W players looked a lot more mature in their last game after giving some inconsistent spells in the first two.

UP Warriorz lost to Delhi Capitals only in their last game. Now, the Deepti Sharma-led side must be eyeing for some revenge. The DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 game is a vital one for them as losing here would start to make the road to playoffs tougher with three consecutive losses.

DC-W vs UPW-W Head-To-Head Record in WPL

The Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz have clashed against each other in five Women's Premier League matches. DC-W have the upper hand with four wins, and UPW-W have managed only one win.

DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Key Players

Name Annabel Sutherland Sophie Ecclestone Deepti Sharma Shafali Verma Meg Lanning Kranti Goud

DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Key Battles

Annabel Sutherland was the player of the match in the last game, she troubled UPW-W with her anchor's role from the middle-order. Sophie Ecclestone needs to deal with her and take her out in little time for UPW-W to succeed. UP Warriorz captain Deepti Sharma picked the wicket of Shafali Verma in the last game. It would be epic to witness how the Team India stars clash in this one. Meg Lanning, the Delhi Capitals skipper was brilliant with her 69-run knock in the last game. Kranti Goud has been costly in her overs, not only should she defend better, but she also needs to target Lanning by luring her to strike more fiercely.

DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz WPL 2025 match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 22. The DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 will begin at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The official broadcast partner of the DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 is Viacom18 in India. But, now after the merger of Jio and Star Sports India, fans can find viewing options for the DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option on the JioHotstar app, which will provide DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 live streaming on its app and website. ICC Chairman Jay Shah Reveals GG-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Opener to be the Highest Watched League Stage Game in Women's Premier League History, Also Confirms Boost in TV and Digital Viewership.

DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Likely XI

Delhi Capitals Women's Cricket Team Likely XI: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce(w), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani

UP Warriorz Women's Cricket Team Likely XI: Vrinda Dinesh, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Uma Chetry(w), Deepti Sharma(c), Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Shweta Sehrawat, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud

