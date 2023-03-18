Navi Mumbai, Mar 18 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz here on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians Women Innings:

Hayley Matthews

c Healy b Ecclestone

35

Yastika Bhatia

b Anjali Sarvani

7

Nat Sciver-Brunt lbw b Ecclestone

5

Harmanpreet Kaur c Simran Shaikh b Deepti Sharma

25

Amelia Kerr

c Parshavi Chopra b Gayakwad

3

Issy Wong

run out (Deepti Sharma)

32

Amanjot Kaur

st Healy b Ecclestone

5

Humaira Kazi

b Gayakwad

4

Dhara Gujjar

b Deepti Sharma

3

Jintimani Kalita

batting

3

Saika Ishaque

run out (Deepti Sharma)

0

Extras: (B-1, W-4)

5

Total: (10 wkts, 20 Overs)

127

Fall of Wickets: 30-1, 39-2, 57-3, 77-4, 78-5, 98-6, 103-7, 111-8, 127-9, 127-10.

Bowler: Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4-0-16-2, Grace Harris 2-0-15-0, Anjali Sarvani 2-0-10-1, Parshavi Chopra 4-0-35-0, Sophie Ecclestone 4-0-15-3, Deepti Sharma 4-0-35-2. (MORE) PTI

