Navi Mumbai, Mar 18 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz here on Saturday.
Mumbai Indians Women Innings:
Hayley Matthews
c Healy b Ecclestone
35
Yastika Bhatia
b Anjali Sarvani
7
Nat Sciver-Brunt lbw b Ecclestone
5
Harmanpreet Kaur c Simran Shaikh b Deepti Sharma
25
Amelia Kerr
c Parshavi Chopra b Gayakwad
3
Issy Wong
run out (Deepti Sharma)
32
Amanjot Kaur
st Healy b Ecclestone
5
Humaira Kazi
b Gayakwad
4
Dhara Gujjar
b Deepti Sharma
3
Jintimani Kalita
batting
3
Saika Ishaque
run out (Deepti Sharma)
0
Extras: (B-1, W-4)
5
Total: (10 wkts, 20 Overs)
127
Fall of Wickets: 30-1, 39-2, 57-3, 77-4, 78-5, 98-6, 103-7, 111-8, 127-9, 127-10.
Bowler: Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4-0-16-2, Grace Harris 2-0-15-0, Anjali Sarvani 2-0-10-1, Parshavi Chopra 4-0-35-0, Sophie Ecclestone 4-0-15-3, Deepti Sharma 4-0-35-2. (MORE) PTI
