Augusta [US], April 11 (ANI): The 2022 Masters has concluded with Scottie Scheffler earning his first major victory with a tournament total of 10-under 278 on Sunday.

Rory McIlroy finished second at 7-under 281. Two players finished tied for third at 5-under 283: Shane Lowry and Cameron Smith. Collin Morikawa finished fifth at 4-under 284. Fifty-two competitors made the cut. With no amateurs making the cut, there was no 2022 Low Amateur.

The World No.1 finished three shots clear of Rory McIlroy to claim his first green jacket. The 25-year-old Scheffler has now won four of the eight events he's played in 2022, four of his last six starts.

McIlroy shot a 64 on Sunday but even he could not catch the relentless Scheffler. A birdie on the 14th took the American back to -11 and gave him a four-shot cushion with four holes to play.

Scheffler was never going to give that up and the patrons had plenty to cheer as Scheffler brought it home with two more birdies for a 10-under masterpiece. (ANI)

