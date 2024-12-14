Empoli (Italy), Dec 14 (AP) Scotland international Che Adams scored from almost the halfway line as Torino ended a run of poor form to win at Empoli 1-0 in Serie A.

Adams replaced Antonio Sanabria in the 64th minute and made his mark almost immediately. With 70 gone, he spotted the Empoli goalkeeper off his line and lobbed the ball over his head from inside the center circle.

The goal ended his personal eight-game drought in spectacular fashion, and will ease pressure on coach Paolo Vanoli.

The Turin club was unbeaten in its first five league games and topped the table for a time. But it has won only one of 10 games since, back in late October.

Friday's win lifted Torino into 12th place, two places and three points behind Empoli.(AP)

