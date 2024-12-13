While football is his profession, music seems to be his passion. 24-year-old Italy international footballer Moise Kean will launch his album – CHOSEN on December 16. His album will have 11 songs with solos and collab with other artists. Moise Kean plays for Florentina and has scored 9 goals in 14 matches in the Serie A 2024-25 season. Making his debut for the Italy national football team in 2018, he has scored 5 goals in 19 matches. Juventus 2–0 Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Dusan Vlahovic, Weston McKennie Score As the Old Lady Dominate Cityzens To Grab Three Vital Points.

Italy International Moise Kean to Launch 11-Track Music Album ‘CHOSEN’ on December 16

Moise Kean is dropping his debut album, ‘CHOSEN’ later this month. pic.twitter.com/hdWFlclvy0 — VERSUS (@vsrsus) December 10, 2024

